Security breach in Parliament: Two men jump into Lok Sabha, open smoke canisters

After the security breach in Parliament, two other protesters - a man and a woman - set off the gas canisters at Vijay Chowk near Parliament. They too shouted slogans such as, “Bharat Mata ki Jai, Tanashahi bandh karo (stop the dictatorship), Tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won’t work), Jai Bheem Jai Bharat, Save Constitution”. Visuals from the ground show that the two protesters were carrying a canister filled with coloured smoke.

"All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is a complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha,” said Samajwadi party MP Dimple Yadav.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker at the time of the attack, said, “There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became cautious. The person tried to open his shoes and took something out after which smoke came out. Action will be taken against this. The Speaker and responsible people will make the decision on this. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the House when all of this happened…”