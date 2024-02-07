TN LGBTQIA+ draft policy: State govt to hold public consultations from Feb 8 to 15

The Tamil Nadu government has directed the state’s district welfare officers to conduct zonal public consultations on the state’s LGBTQIA+ draft policy. After a demand for zonal meetings was raised during the first consultation meeting held in Chennai on January 20, the Madras High Court had granted three months’ time to the government to conduct these meetings and incorporate the feedback to the final draft. LGBTQIA+ persons across the state have also been asked to send their feedback to dswwomenwelfare@gmail.com before February 15, 2024. The policy was drafted by an 11-member committee headed by the Director of Social Welfare.

The dates of the zonal meetings are as below: