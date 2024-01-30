Madras HC lauds TN govt, queer communities for draft LGBTQIA+ policy

The Madras High Court, on Monday, January 29, lauded the collective effort of the government and the LGBTQIA+ community in drafting Tamil Nadu’s LGBTQIA+ policy and observed that the policy “stands as a testament” to the “state's purported commitment to inclusivity and empowerment”. Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation during the hearing of the ongoing case, in which he has passed a series of directions for the betterment of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The court was being appraised by the state government on the developments in the policy making work. State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the status report filed by the Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, which explained the various consultation process that took place to come up with a draft policy. The SPP also submitted the draft policy to the court in a sealed cover. The court was also informed that more zonal consultation meetings have to be held and the public opinion must be integrated into the final draft before being submitted to the government.