TN govt considers statewide public consultations for its LGBTQIA+ policy

Other policy clauses

> Protection from birth family violence and harassment, including corrective rape

> Non-discrimination in access to housing, banking services, etc

> Short-stay shelters for individuals and couples facing violence from natal families

> Access to inclusive sanitation in public facilities

> Sensitive gynaecological and sexual/reproductive health care

> Promotion of LGBTQIA+ inclusive arts and literature in the existing art and literary organisations

> Complaints and redressal mechanism to report unnecessary physical examination or other unethical practices in medical institutions

> Free lawyer support, access to non-litigative dispute resolution (Lok Adalat, etc)

> Protection from bullying, ragging, and physical/sexual violence in schools and higher education

> Access to gender-neutral restrooms and gender-neutral hostels in educational institutions

> Ability to wear uniforms/clothes consistent with one’s self-determined gender identity and/or preferred gender expression

> Recognition of same-gender families by means of Deed of Family Association or other form of existing/legacy relationship establishment methods

> Anti-harassment and inclusive policies across public and private sectors

> Protection of labourers from discrimination in the unorganised work sector — the Labour Department shall ensure anti-discrimination policies covering LGBTQIA+ persons are instituted and meaningfully implemented in the processes of hiring, retention, promotion, and employee benefit schemes by all the establishments

> Enforcement of TN subordinate police misconduct rules against harassment of LGBTQIA+ persons and activists/NGOs helping the community

Other clauses for trans and intersex persons

> Immediate cessation of unethical practices in gender-affirming care

> Recognition of typical families (those in heterosexual relationships) and allowing them adoption

> Compliance with the Home Ministries’ directives on incarceration of transgender prisons, including preventing body checks and providing separate cells and shower facilities

> Request to the existing Transgender Welfare Board to explicitly include intersex persons in its scope and name, as intersex persons are also included within the definition of ‘transgender’ in the Transgender Rights Act (2019) and Rules (2020)

> Request to change the Tamil name of the Transgender Welfare Board to ‘Thirunar Nala Vaariyam’ to be inclusive (thirunangai only refers to trans women), and ensure adequate representation of transmasculine (thirunambis) and intersex people on the Board

Clauses on SOGIESC orientation

> Awareness among teachers on sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) in teacher training courses and in-service training, to ensure sensitivity in dealing with students of diverse SOGIESC and prevent bullying

> Inclusion of age-appropriate SOGIESC issues in biology and social sciences textbooks and lesson plans

> Utilisation of parent-teacher associations in schools to sensitise parents on SOGIESC diversity

> Periodic sensitisation for judiciary, lawyers, legal service authorities, police, and prisons, with LGBTQIA+ persons being involved in the process

> Orientation and periodic sensitisation to public and private sector employees, including all cadres of staff, HR, and management, with LGBTQIA+ persons being involved in the process

As per orders, this orientation should include provisions of the Trans Act and Rules regarding non-discrimination in workplaces.

Committee’s suggestions to government

> Proposal to establish a Sexual and Gender Minority (or LGBTQIA+) Commission as a quasi-judicial apex body, which shall have diverse representatives from the LGBTQIA+ communities to oversee intersecting aspects

> Proposal for state rules in the Legal Services Act to include free legal services to LGBTQIA+ persons

> Proposal for state rules in the Domestic Violence Act to include diverse SOGIESC

> Proposal for state rules in the Juvenile Justice Act to consider needs and safety of gender non-conforming children

> Proposal for a state legislation to recognise Deed of Familial Association or other means of recognizing same-gender families

One policy or two policies?

One of the major contentions at the Chennai meeting was a demand to split the LGBTQIA+ policy into two — one for trans and intersex persons; and another for LGBQA+ persons. Several transgender women including trans rights activists Kalki Subramanian and Grace Banu raised placards at the meeting demanding separate policies. They also sought to make public the complete policy draft.

Members of the drafting team, however, pointed out that the draft policy already prescribes reservations and other welfare schemes for trans and intersex persons only. But measures such as protection from discrimination and stakeholder sensitisation apply to all LGBTQIA+ persons, they said.