TN journalist made multiple desperate calls to police before he was brutally attacked

In an incident that has shocked Tamil Nadu, Nesa Prabhu, a Tirupur-based journalist, was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants just 500 m away from the Kamanaickenpalayam police station in the district on Wednesday, January 24. TNM accessed the recordings of the multiple calls made by Nesa Prabhu to the police in the chilling moments leading up to the attack. In the final call, Prabhu is heard screaming, "They have come again" and uttering the words, "Mudinjadhu” (It is over).

On January 24 night, Nesa Prabhu was attacked with sickles and knives by a group of six unidentified men, causing grievous injuries. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore. Eyewitnesses state that the assailants recorded the entire attack.