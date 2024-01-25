Tamil Nadu: Journalist attacked by unidentified men with sickles and knives

Journalist Nesaprabhu working for Tamil news channel News7 was attacked with sickles and knives by a group of 6 unidentified men on Wednesday, January 24. The journalist suffered grievous injuries and is availing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.
Nesaprabhu was working as a reporter in Palladam, Tirupur for the past 7 years. Recently, he reported on illegal sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets operating in Tiruppur. He also reported a story regarding an inspector threatening a trader and demanding bribes.
According to , Nesaprabhu was being followed by unidentified men in a car and a bike. These individuals were monitoring his movements following which Nesaprabhu reached out to the police control room.
The police control room then informed the local Kamanaickenpalayam police about this issue. However, the Kamanaickenpalayam police asked Nesaprabhu to visit the police station in person and file a written complaint.
Realising the threat to his life, Nesaprabhu stopped in a public area near a petrol bunk. At around 9 pm, while Nesaprabhu was on a call with the police and giving details of the gang following him, five cars surrounded him.
Nesaprabhu made several calls to the police seeking help. Just minutes before the attack in his last phone call with a police officer Nesaprabhu is heard screaming and informing the police that he has been surrounded by men in three cars. Nesaprabhu was then attacked with sickles and knives. The journalist has suffered severe injuries to hands, legs, chest and head, News7 said.
Following the incident, the local residents alerted the Kamanaickenpalayam police. He was initially taken to a government hospital in Palladam. As Nesaprabhu suffered critical injuries, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. He is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.
District Superintendent of Police P Saminathan inspected the site of the crime. The police have secured the videos from the surveillance cameras of the petrol station and an investigation is underway.
While expressing condemnation of the murderous attack against its employee, News7 also sought action against the police for their alleged negligence.
Chennai Press Club , Chennai Journalists Union and other journalists’ organisations have condemned the attack on Nesaprabhu and have demanded a thorough enquiry into the incident.