Tamil Nadu: Journalist attacked by unidentified men with sickles and knives

Journalist Nesaprabhu working for Tamil news channel News7 was attacked with sickles and knives by a group of 6 unidentified men on Wednesday, January 24. The journalist suffered grievous injuries and is availing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Nesaprabhu was working as a reporter in Palladam, Tirupur for the past 7 years. Recently, he reported on illegal sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets operating in Tiruppur. He also reported a story regarding an inspector threatening a trader and demanding bribes.

According to News7 , Nesaprabhu was being followed by unidentified men in a car and a bike. These individuals were monitoring his movements following which Nesaprabhu reached out to the police control room.

The police control room then informed the local Kamanaickenpalayam police about this issue. However, the Kamanaickenpalayam police asked Nesaprabhu to visit the police station in person and file a written complaint.