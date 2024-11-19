TN govt-sponsored study compromised privacy of POCSO survivors

TNM traced graduates/students, recruited as field investigators, and found that none of them were screened, interviewed nor sensitised about handling POCSO survivors.

After selection they received a letter via mail on a VIT letterhead, stating that details of the study should be kept confidential. They were then added to a video call where they were simply instructed to go to the houses of POCSO victims after collecting data sets from each of their respective district’s District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs). These data sets, which were handed over to the graduates/students as hard copies, had details of the survivors such as their names, their residential addresses, the names of the parents/ guardians, their court case number and their case’s proceeding number among others.

During house visits the graduates/students asked questions from the questionnaire prepared by Vijayalakshmi. The questionnaire seen by TNM had 17 questions out of which five were aimed at understanding how much money the survivor had received, whether there were delays in receiving compensation and how the money had been put to use by the family.

Each POCSO victim’s response was asked to be compiled and sent over WhatsApp. While one of the three people hired was paid for their work, the other two claimed that they weren’t compensated.

Child rights activist Devaneyan said the basic principle of POCSO is to create a system that acts in the best interest of a child survivor. “First, giving out details to a third party is problematic and second, the third party wasn’t even trained to investigate sensitive cases. Even if one field investigator had stopped by to ask for directions by stating that they are looking for ‘the house of the child who was sexually abused,’ it would amount to re-traumatisation and re-victimisation,” he said.

Days after sanctioning the study, in February 2023, Valarmathi was transferred and Amar Kushawha was appointed in her place.

In a letter signed by Amar Kushawha dated June 18, 2023, it was made clear that the first instalment, with 50% of the grant constituting Rs 2,97,500, was disbursed to VIT’s Vijayalakshmi. The same letter mentioned that details of the POCSO survivors who were beneficiaries of the Victim Compensation fund had been “collected and arrayed” and that the sample size of the study should cover all the beneficiaries (100%). It is, however, not known how many years’ POCSO data had been “collected and arrayed” for the study.