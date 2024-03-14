Tamil Nadu: POCSO survivors hit by ignorance regarding ‘Support Persons’

Survivors without Support Persons

Child activists said that there have been several such cases where the survivors and their families have had to suffer because a Support Person wasn’t appointed. Kanya Babu, a child rights activist from Chennai, said, “In one case that was heard in 2019, the accused were the child’s parents. The court proceedings were over and the child was moved to a government home. But in March 2020, the home had to be closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the caretakers of the home sent all the residents back to their parents, including this child without even taking cognisance of the fact that the parents were the accused in her case.” Kanya added that in such cases, a Support Person would ideally ensure that some alternative, as per the law, is found.

Child activists who TNM spoke to, alleged that the CWC does not appoint support persons unless the court directs them to do so or the survivor and their family asks for a support person themselves. This is despite it being the CWC’s responsibility to appoint them. “I have been working in this field for almost eight years now. Not once has the CWC asked me to be a support person on their own accord after assessing the needs of survivors. They only ask me to be a support person if the POCSO court orders them to do so or if I go to the ground and get involved in the case and by seeing my involvement the survivor and their families ask for me to be their support person,” Kanya said.

This issue was also addressed by the Supreme Court (SC) in August 2023. While hearing a petition regarding the issues related to protecting child survivors as per POCSO, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said, “...the mandate for a “support person” as envisaged under the POCSO Rules remains unfulfilled.” The bench also held that unless there are compelling reasons with the CWC, the appointment of support persons should be made “mandatory.”

According to the e-courts data, the number of POCSO cases that were pending in Tamil Nadu courts, as of September 2023, was 11,280. The question however is whether the state can provide enough number of Support Persons who are trained and equipped to handle these cases.

Although the bench also said that all the states must come up with an effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Support Persons, along with an assessment of the support persons ecosystem in the state, Tamil Nadu is yet to release both.