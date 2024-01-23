TN govt failed to hold CPCL liable for Ennore oil spill: Justice K Kannan interview

So for me, it’s a simple answer, abatement of activity at CPCL must happen immediately. They must rework and find out all safety issues, all leakage issues or whatever is happening. How are they going to be disposing of effluents? Why are they getting discharged and where are they getting discharged? These are fundamental things. What is the PCB doing?

Q: Do you think that the Tamil Nadu government failed to hold CPCL accountable?

A: Very much, clearly so. The accountability must happen in ways that are for people to see. The PCB should have initiated proceedings to prosecute CPCL. That should have been their first action, that is the harshest action you can think of immediately. You can’t deliver a judgement in a day. But at least you know you’re setting the law in motion and making someone worry about what they are doing.

Then they must have ceased the CPCL operations. Asked them about safety lines, their plan of action, how they will ensure such an incident does not reoccur. They probably sent out notices, but that’s not sufficient. The service has to be terminated and there has to be a long inquiry. They should realise that what has happened is serious and that’s why they are now forced to cease the activity. It will create a major problem in the way of output of fertiliser, oil, and electricity generation, and they have to make alternative arrangements.

Q: Do you think that by not acting in a strong manner the Tamil Nadu government has let down the people of Ennore?

A: Sure. There’s no doubt about that. It’s a gross failure, a gross failure that is systematic, it’s above all party lines. There are two governments led by the DMK and AIADMK that have been in power since 1967. It’s one or the other, you can see that inaction is for various reasons. You showcase an industry as important development, measured through the setting up of industries and investments that come, but where is the people welfare accompanying that development? At all times we need a social audit… how industry has translated in terms of prosperity for the people. But it is not happening.

Q: And when an incident as serious as a gas leak happens and a few days later you see the owners of the same company sharing the dais with the Chief Minister and other top ministers at an investors meeting, what kind of message is the government sending?

A: These industry leaders are very important for us. They will be making possible other investments also. But how are the people treated? That’s hardly a concern. The sad thing is the people asked us, ‘Why is the media ignoring us? They visit us when a political party leader visits our area.’ They don’t see any appropriate response for their sufferings from any quarters. The government talks about its investments and what it can do in trade. There is a gross disconnect. People look for answers from the government, but they don’t come at all.

Q: According to you, which are the organisations that have failed in addressing the problem plaguing Ennore and in holding red category industries accountable for the disasters?

A: District administration is the first, this includes the police machinery too. We use police forces only to quell people’s responses, justifiable responses. We don’t see it used against the people who are responsible for these kinds of disasters, they’re hand in glove. So, the district administration at the lowest ground level must respond quickly to ensure that there is action. The Collector should have immediately released the compensation money. These are all people who are earning every day. And if they are out of work for two days, it is a problem for them.