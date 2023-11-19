TN farmers union announces protest, asks for dismissal of Minister EV Velu

The Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasaya Sangangalin Poratta Kuzhu (All Farmer Union’s protesting group) has announced a state-wide protest on Tuesday, November 21 against the arrest of the farmers from Tiruvannamalai and booking them under the Goondas Act. The protest will be followed by a mass hunger strike in Chennai on November 29, the union has also announced.

Earlier this month, 20 farmers from Melma and neighbouring villages in Tiruvannamalai district who were protesting land acquisition for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) were arrested and later, seven of them were booked under the Goondas Act. The Goondas Act charges against six of the seven farmers were dismissed by Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 17.

At the Anaithu Vivasaya Sangangalin Poratta Kuzhu meeting held in Trichy on Saturday, the participants alleged that the state government arrested the protesting Tiruvannamalai farmers after falsely accusing them of entering into a dispute with the police. Through its protests, the union intends to urge the state government to withdraw all the cases registered against farmers and farmer association leaders who have been protesting against the SIPCOT project and to dismiss the Goondas Act charges against one farmer, A Arul.