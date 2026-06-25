Tiruvallur ammonia leak: Death toll rises to 10; five workers discharged

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The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur district has risen to 10 after another worker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, June 24, while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

The deceased, identified as Subasi Juanga, was a native of Odisha.

The ammonia leak occurred on Sunday, June 21, at St. Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam and had earlier claimed nine lives, including that of a 15-year-old girl.

According to official data released on Wednesday, a total of 83 individuals have been affected by the leak so far. Of them, 68 workers continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals, while five have been discharged after receiving medical care.

Most of the deceased workers belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community from Odisha’s Kendujhar district.

Officials from the Odisha government are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities regarding treatment for the survivors and arrangements to transport the bodies of the deceased workers to their native villages.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Parvas said the leak was caused by an unexpected fault in a valve connected to a pipeline leading to an ice-flake generator machine at the unit.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the workers who died in the incident.

However, political parties and labour organisations have called for enhanced compensation and additional support from both the state government and the factory management.

Police have arrested the factory owners, M Joseph Jegan and M Mohan, along with manager R Daniel, in connection with the incident.

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the leak.