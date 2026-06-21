7 women dead, dozens injured after ammonia leak at seafood unit in Tamil Nadu

At least seven women were killed and more than 60 people were hospitalised on Sunday, June 21 following a major ammonia gas leak at St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district.

According to reports, a total of 134 migrant workers, including 74 women, from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand were staying on the premises of the shrimp processing plant, where accommodations had been provided for them by the company.

The ammonia leak is suspected to have originated from the seafood processing unit and spread across the premises. Those affected complained of breathing difficulties while a few suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Ammonia is used as a cooling agent in food preservation, Sangeetha Dharmalingam, professor at Anna University, told Puthiya Thalaimurai. “The brain gets affected immediately due to ammonia inhalation. Oxygen gets depleted in the body and slowly other organs also get affected,” she said.

The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment. The details of the deceased are yet to be identified. At least nine women who were said to be in a critical condition were shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Personnel from the Periyapalayam police station, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue Department and Health Department rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed a unit to tackle the crisis.

According to state IT Minister R Kumar, who rushed to Tiruvallur, 23 persons were admitted in the ICU while the others are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced the formation of a three-member committee to probe the incident. Comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health, the committee has been asked to submit an interim report in 24 hours and a final report in 3 days.

Reacting to the incident, TN Governor RV Arlekar said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time.

I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are undergoing treatment and wish them a speedy recovery to good health.”