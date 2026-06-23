‘Ammonia leaks common, we’re told to keep working’: TN factory workers allege negligence

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The ammonia leak that killed nine workers, all of them women, at a seafood processing factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday, June 21, has triggered allegations of repeated safety lapses. Workers of the factory, most of whom are migrants from Orissa, Assam, and Jharkhand, say that leaks had occurred earlier at the unit, and that complaints raised by them were not acted upon.

The gas leakage at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam has so far claimed eight women’s lives, and the life of a 15-year-old girl. Eight of the deceased belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community from Odisha’s Kendujhar district. The other deceased was from Assam.

Ammonia is commonly used as a refrigerant in seafood processing units because of its thermodynamic efficiency and relatively low cost. It can be life-threatening when inhaled in high concentrations. According to a Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday morning, 80 workers were affected by the leak. Of them, 69 remain under treatment at hospitals across Chennai and two were discharged.

At a marriage hall located around 15 kilometres from the factory, where more than 120 workers with mild gas exposure were shifted after the incident, survivors recounted the scenes of panic that unfolded.

According to them, the factory was shut on Sunday, as part of a weekly off day. Many employees who had completed a 12-hour night shift were resting in their rooms, located within the factory premises, when the leak occurred at approximately 11:30 am.

Workers say the ammonia leak came from the processing section on the ground floor and spread towards accommodation areas, including the women's resting space.

Saurav (name changed), a 34-year-old worker from Assam, employed in the packaging department, said he was in a room about 50 metres away from the section where the leak originated. “The leak happened in the operational department. I experienced severe eye irritation and stepped outside. That's when I saw a white-coloured gas covering the area,” he told TNM.

According to him, around 40 women workers from the night shift were present at the time.

“There was no siren or warning. We came to know about the leak only after seeing the gas and feeling its effects,” he added.

Nishanth (name changed), another migrant worker from Assam, alleged that factory workers had repeatedly raised concerns about ammonia leaks before Sunday’s incident. “They said they would fix it, but nothing changed,” he said. Nishanth explained that the workers experienced severe symptoms after inhaling the gas on Sunday.

“We had severe eye irritation and could not speak properly. Some people had bleeding from the nose and mouth. Many workers were evacuated by supervisors, and fellow workers covered their faces with plastic covers before entering the affected area,” he said.

The workers say that such ammonia leaks are a recurring threat. Saurav recalled a leak had occurred around two months ago, but nothing untoward happened.

They allege that despite this, there were no safety precautions, training, or alarm system to alert them of such leaks.

Reports suggest that an ammonia leak was reported at the same unit in 2014, in which a worker later died of complications, and a case relating to his death is currently being heard by the Tiruvallur court.

“Leaks occur two or three times every month, and we were asked to continue working despite the smell,” Nishanth told TNM.