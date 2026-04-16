‘This fire will bring BJP to its knees’: CM Stalin burns Delimitation Bill in protest

Objecting to the Union government’s Delimitation Bill (2026), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burnt copies at a black-flag protest on April 15.

Attired in black, Stalin and several DMK leaders raised a black flag at Namakkal. In a statement later, Stalin shared video footage of the protest and said , “Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down!”

Stalin added, “This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP’s arrogance to its knees.”

Calling delimitation a “black law”, Stalin alleged that Tamils would be made “refugees in our own land”.