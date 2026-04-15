Explained: What south India stands to lose from a population-based delimitation

As the Union government gears up to introduce bills related to delimitation in the Parliament, politicians from southern India have raised alarm yet again that their states will suffer from reduced representation if the seats are distributed based on states’ population. Chief Ministers of all south Indian states, except Andhra Pradesh, have expressed concerns about possible injustice to their states through the impending delimitation exercise.

The Union government is set to introduce three bills on Thursday, April 16, to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, redefining the boundaries of Parliamentary constituencies. The bills will also bring into effect the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, under the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act.

While some questions about how the delimitation process will be carried out remain unclear, the three proposed bills do suggest that the government plans to use the 2011 Census as the basis for the next delimitation exercise. The Union government has said that basing delimitation on the upcoming 2027 Census would hugely delay implementation of women’s reservation, justifying the move to base it instead on the “latest published census”, which was in 2011.

Opposition leaders have accused the BJP of using women’s reservation as a “cover” to bring about unfair delimitation without consultations.

There is resistance to the bills from all southern states except Andhra Pradesh, as well as West Bengal and Punjab – a culmination of longstanding opposition to redrawing Parliamentary constituencies based on population. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Punjab have even demanded an extension of the existing delimitation freeze for another 25 years beyond 2026.

Leaders from these states have argued that they would be left with fewer Lok Sabha seats as a result of having controlled their population effectively, while the Hindi belt states, which have witnessed massive population growth and also happen to be BJP strongholds, will end up with more parliamentarians and disproportionately higher representation in the lower house.

South India as a whole – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry – has seen a population growth of 11.70 crore between 1971 and 2011, according to the Census. Uttar Pradesh alone had its population rise by 11.15 crore in the same period.

So if delimitation is done solely based on population, based on the 2011 Census or the upcoming 2027 Census, representation can be expected to skew heavily against southern states.

Last year, Union Minister Amit Shah had responded to these concerns by stating that the south would not suffer in the delimitation exercise, as it would be done on a pro rata basis (retaining the existing percentage share of total seats for each state) and not based on population. He is expected to clarify the exact process when the bills are introduced in the Parliament on April 16.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, however, objected to the pro rata solution as well. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that increasing Lok Sabha seats on either population or pro rata model was not acceptable, especially to southern states. Instead, he has suggested considering states’ economic contributions and human development outcomes. In the past, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao too had suggested delimitation based on states’ contribution to the GDP.

Southern states have been speculating for a while on how population-based delimitation would look based on guesstimates of an expanded Lok Sabha’s strength. Now that the Union government has specified that there will be 850 seats – 815 for states and 35 for Union Territories – here’s what representation in an expanded Lok Sabha may look like, either on a population or pro rata basis.