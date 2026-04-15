‘Mischievous and diabolical’: Southern opposition leaders raise alarm over delimitation

The BJP-led Union government’s proposed Delimitation Bill (2026) has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties. Many, including the DMK, have pointed out how delimitation may significantly reduce representation for the southern states.

To amend the constitutional provisions governing the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Union government has also proposed the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill (2026) and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill (2026).

The three Bills are expected to be presented in Parliament on April 16.

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the move as “a mischievous, diabolical move to radically alter the federal balance.”

While BJP supporters welcomed the increase of seats from 543 to 815, Chidambaram called it an “illusion”.

“When the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% from 543 to 815, the strength of TN will seemingly increase from 39 to 58. But this is an illusion. When delimitation takes place, it will reduce to 46.”

For instance, Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, stands to first increase its seats from 80 to 120 and, after delimitation, further increase to roughly 140, Chidambaram said.

“All the southern states that currently have a representation of 24.3% will find their representation reduced to 20.7%,” he warned, urging everyone to oppose it.