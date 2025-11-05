Ayodhya of the South – A timeline of ‘time immemorial’

After separating the Hindus in the group, an FIR was lodged against only the Muslim men accusing them of unlawful assembly, threatening a government servant, wrongful restraint, obscenity and nuisance under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The police separated the women, children, and the Hindu neighbours who travelled with us,” Abutahir said. “The jamaat arranged for them to wait at the local mosque. We were made to wait at the police station till late evening.”

More than six months had passed but Abutahir still struggled to make sense of that entire episode when we spoke to him over the phone on July 4. He was just grateful that the Thiruparankundram police had not yet summoned him.

The events of that day set off a major political upheaval in the state just ahead of the Assembly elections. Led by the Hindu Munnani, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindutva forces launched a massive statewide campaign demanding complete control of the hill.

They demanded not just a ban on animal sacrifice but also a ban on prayers at the dargah in Madurai, saying that the entire rock is the body of Hindu god Murugan.

“People are saying Hindus are hurt by sacrificing animals,” Abutahir said during our first phone call on July 4. “But I have gone to the dargah during Deepavali holidays for 20 years. Hindus would be celebrating at the Murugan temple but nobody stopped us. Many Hindus would also eat the mutton and chicken served by us.”

Interestingly, when the police booked them, no Hindutva organisation was in the picture, not even the local unit of the BJP. No Hindu resident of Thiruparankundram had submitted a formal complaint to the police against the animal sacrifice.

In fact, in their defence, the dargah committee told the court that the dargah is a syncretic place of worship that attracts pilgrims from both or all religions. They pointed out that one of the main persons who performed the Halal ceremony at the dargah is not a Muslim but a Hindu named Paramasivam who belongs to the Mukkulathor or Thevar community.

Paramasivam’s son, a devotee of the dargah, signed a sworn statement to this effect, saying his family performs Halal and collects a portion of the meat as part of an ancient ritual barter.

The FIR registered by the police lists the Thiruparankundram Revenue Inspector, Thirukannan, as the complainant in the case. In his written complaint to the police, Thirukannan accused the Muslims of “blocking the public path” leading to the Muslim shrine. When we called the officer, he said we needed permission from the Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha to speak to him.

Why would one set of pilgrims have a problem with another set visiting the same shrine? Did any pilgrim complain to the authorities that they were disturbed by Abutahir and his group? The complaint by the Revenue Inspector doesn’t elaborate. The FIR quotes the officer saying the protesters “prevented the police from doing their duty” and “used inappropriate words and slogans” such as “down with police anarchy”.

Abutahir said, “I do not even remember seeing the Revenue Inspector when the whole incident happened. How did he become the complainant?”

The Madurai Commissioner of Police J Loganathan reiterated the allegations made by the Revenue Inspector in his submission to the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The police chief made no mention of the fact that Hindus from Rajapalayam travelled with their Muslim neighbours like a family to sacrifice a goat and participate in Sufi rituals.

The Commissioner of Police and the District Collector refused to meet with TNM despite repeated attempts to contact them over several months during which we visited their offices multiple times and waited hours for an appointment.

After speaking to us for about 15 minutes on July 4, Abutahir abruptly disconnected the call and went incognito. He blocked contact with us and the jamaat members who connected us to him.

Finally on September 23, a source called to say that they had managed to convince Abutahir to meet us. They said that he agreed to speak after Madurai-based human rights lawyer S Vanchinathan offered to represent his case.

Early the next morning, we reached Rajapalayam, a town in Virudhunagar district known for the world famous Rajapalayam Hound.

Abutahir lives in a suburb called Malayadipatti with his wife Syeda Banu (44) and younger son Appas (19) amidst Hindu neighbours. Their firstborn, named after the Sufi saint, is studying in Chennai. Theirs is the only Muslim family in the neighbourhood.

It turned out that Abutahir is the master chef of Malayadipatti. For 30 years, he has made his living by stirring up a feast at Hindu functions. Far from being a marginalised minority, Abutahir’s family feels celebrated by the people of Malayadipatti for their food.

Before we could start our interview, their neighbour Vijayalakshmi (32) rushed into their kitchen without stopping for permission. She’d run out of coriander and some spices. “I was there when it all happened on Christmas. I would’ve told you the full story, but breakfast is late. Speak to anybody in the village; they’ll only say good things about Abu Anna (brother),” she said before darting out.

Syeda Banu told us that they had become closer to their Hindu neighbours after they fell out with their extended family that lives in Madurai. “Earlier, many of our Muslim relatives would come with us for the pilgrimage. But they had some differences with us and stopped visiting the dargah around three years ago.”

Since the feud, the only families that travel with them to the dargah are their Hindu neighbours. “People of all castes live in this village but there are no Muslims and no mosque. The nearest Muslim settlement is more than 5 km away,” said Appas. “Growing up, all my friends were Hindu. I made my first Muslim friend when I entered college.”

Asked about his vanishing act, Abutahir said that the local police in the area had been following his movements. “I feel like my phone is being tapped. The police have been asking questions. They want to know if I’m associated with any radical groups; if I know how to use arms and ammunition,” he said. “I was told to lie low and not speak to the media or political parties.”

Abutahir added, “I do not want any trouble. I just want the truth to be heard by the court. Speak to my neighbours who came with us to Madurai.”

Appas takes us to meet one of the families – Pacakivel Poomari (52), her husband, Madeshwarai (53), their son, Pacakivel Eswaran (25), and his wife Manimekalai Thevar (22). The family, which belongs to the Mudaliar community, appears steeped in religion. Their house and its courtyard resemble a temple.

Pointing to the courtyard, Poomari said, “This is where Abutahir hosts his guests during Muslim festivals. He does Halal and prepares the meat near his house. He then cooks and serves it here.”

She also said that they visit the Sufi shrine in Madurai because they believe in its divinity.

“It’s not like we go there only for the feast. We camp for three days on the hilltop and participate in the prayers,” her son Eswaran added.