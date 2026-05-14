Tamil Nadu’s battle for political relevance and a share in the national pie

The impending delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has triggered a sharp response from Tamil Nadu, and for good reason. The state fears a perverse outcome: its success in controlling population growth may now reduce its political voice if inter-state seat shares are realigned using updated population data. What is at stake is not only the distribution of parliamentary seats, but their conversion into political weight within the Union itself.

This anxiety is not unique to Tamil Nadu. It is shared by other states with similar demographic trajectories, where the relationship between population change and political representation has become newly fraught within India’s federal order.

Indian federalism has repeatedly relied on metrics such as population, plan outlays, deficits, and quotas to allocate resources and power across states.

Delimitation is only the most recent instance of a longer pattern.

The political economy of the erstwhile Madras State illuminates this history with remarkable clarity. Across sectors, numbers did not simply describe reality; they structured how claims were made and adjudicated. This became central to negotiating equitable treatment and a dignified place in national political life.

Planning and the politics of allocation

In the 1950s, as India’s planning architecture took shape, this distributive logic crystallised around the determination of state plan outlays. In the run-up to the Second Five-Year Plan, the size of the Madras plan became a site of contestation. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), then articulating its early political position, criticised the Congress government for accepting a reduced outlay rather than demanding a population-proportionate share.

This language did not remain confined to the opposition. In the Assembly, Finance Minister C Subramaniam advanced a similar argument, insisting that the state’s demographic weight justified a larger allocation. At a moment when major steel plants were being located elsewhere, the claim carried particular force. If Madras was to be bypassed in the allocation of flagship industrial projects, it could not also accept a compressed plan size. To concede both would be to accept not merely a smaller allocation, but a diminished place within the national economy.

At issue, however, was not a single number but the terms of calculation themselves. Whether allocation was based on population share, composite indices, or industrial priorities fundamentally altered outcomes. What appeared as a technical exercise was, in practice, a choice between competing principles of distribution.

Food policy and the limits of control

These institutional tensions surfaced in a different form in food policy.

Madras was a structurally food-deficit state, dependent on grain inflows from elsewhere, even if the deficit was often marginal in aggregate terms. This deficit was defined through administrative estimates of per capita requirements and production levels, which in turn shaped central allocation decisions. Over time, procurement, movement, and pricing were increasingly centralised.

This created a persistent dilemma. The state depended on the Union government for grain allocations yet remained politically responsible for price stability and access. It was accountable for outcomes it did not fully control.

During the acute shortages of the mid-1960s, this tension became especially visible. Madras reintroduced rationing, imposed restrictions on consumption in eateries and large gatherings, and tightened enforcement against hoarding and black-marketing. These were not merely administrative measures. They reflected an attempt to stabilise prices and ensure access within constraints set elsewhere.

The issue, then, was not only scarcity. Deficit itself functioned as a governing category, structuring both the terms of negotiation with the Union and the limits of state action.

Handlooms, quotas, and uneven distribution

If deficit defined Madras’s position in food, surplus defined it in textiles, but with a similar outcome.

Madras was a major producer of yarn and home to the largest concentration of handloom weavers in the country. Yet this surplus did not translate into local security. Yarn entered a national pool from which Bombay’s composite mills enjoyed first charge, drawing their full requirements before allocations were made to handloom sectors across states.

What remained was distributed through fixed quotas based on outdated estimates of loom capacity. Even as weaving expanded in Madras, its share remained tied to earlier calculations. The consequences were severe: intermittent access to yarn, chronic underemployment, and widespread distress among weaving households. Scarcity here was not natural; it was produced by the rules of distribution.

Madras challenged this arrangement through sustained negotiation with New Delhi, including demands to reserve certain varieties of cloth for exclusive handloom production. The Union government resisted, citing concerns over scale and national demand. The state, and increasingly the DMK, framed the issue differently, as one of protecting livelihoods and sustaining a form of production with deep civilisational significance.

In doing so, the DMK extended the argument beyond economics. It asked whether a state could safeguard both the material and cultural life of its people when the governing rules were determined elsewhere.

Population, claims, and political power

Across these episodes, a consistent logic emerges. Whether in plan outlays, food allocation, or textile quotas, outcomes were shaped by numerical frameworks. Metrics did not merely describe conditions; they defined what counted as a legitimate claim and what could be denied.

There is also a striking historical shift. In the 1950s and 1960s, the DMK argued that Madras and other southern states deserved larger plan allocations, often invoking population as the basis of entitlement. Population functioned as a claim to a greater share of resources within an uneven developmental landscape.

Today, that same principle operates differently. Updating population bases for representation may leave states that stabilised population growth with a diminished political voice. When extended to horizontal tax devolution, population-weighted formulae already produce fiscal transfers that are systematically misaligned with states’ relative tax contributions. Population, once a ground of entitlement, now becomes a basis on which political representation is reshaped and fiscal outcomes are recalibrated.

This cumulative history gives the current debate over delimitation its deeper significance. What appears as a technical reordering of representation is part of a recurring feature of Indian federalism: the use of numerical frameworks to convert historically uneven trajectories into administratively comparable categories, which are then treated as neutral bases for allocation.

If delimitation proceeds in this manner, it will further entrench demographic and developmental asymmetries within the Union’s federal structure. The result will be a more uneven and politically charged settlement.

Raghunath Nageswaran is a doctoral researcher at the Geneva Graduate Institute. His research examines the history of economic policymaking and federalism in independent India, with a focus on Madras State.

Views expressed are the author’s own.