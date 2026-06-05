Tamil Nadu: Man held for alleged abduction and rape of teen girl

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A man in Trichy city is reportedly being held for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on June 3. The girl was abducted before the attack and later abandoned near the Gandhi Market area, reports add.

According to reports , passersby found the girl in an unconscious state near the market and rushed her to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Reports add that the accused has been identified as Mari Selvam from Sivagangai district.

Mari was first apprehended by the girl’s relatives and acquaintances, who beat him up before handing him over to the police, reports also say.

The girl is said to have been in the area to visit a family member at the time she was abducted. Reports add that the accused is known to the family.

The case has reportedly been transferred from the Gandhi Market police to the Fort All Women’s Police Station (AWPS).

The case comes in the wake of three POCSO cases in Tamil Nadu in the last few weeks. In May, a ten-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Coimbatore district. On June 1, two elderly men were arrested in two separate cases for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM