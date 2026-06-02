TN: Two elderly men arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Namakkal

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Two elderly men were arrested for sexually assaulting minors in two separate incidents in the last forty-eight hours in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. One of the accused was caught by the relatives of the victim and assaulted. The two incidents led to protestors surrounding the Kumarapayalam police station, demanding stricter action against the perpetrators, and complaints of police inaction.

On June 1, a three-year-old girl who was playing near her house was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 59-year-old man. The girl informed her parents about this incident and filed a complaint with the Kumarapayalam police. The Prevention of Child from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered under this case while the accused was arrested.

The second incident happened on the evening of May 31, when a 62-year-old man lured a 12-year-old girl with an ice cream and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl informed her parents about the incident. The girl's relatives traced the accused and allegedly assaulted him and handed him over to the police. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act and the man has been admitted to the government hospital in Erode for treatment.

Despite assurances from police that action would be taken against the accused and that they would be arrested, protesters remained dissatisfied, citing a rise in cases of sexual assault against children in the area.

Around 150 people staged a protest on the Pallipalayam–Salem Road outside the police station, demanding immediate and stringent punishment for the accused.

Tensions escalated when police attempted to move the accused from a police vehicle. According to police, some protesters allegedly attacked both the accused and police personnel. Following the incident, the accused were taken back inside the station.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Vimala later held talks with the protesters and assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken. After nearly eight hours, the protest was called off peacefully, and police escorted the accused to the Kumarapalayam court.

Quoting a press release issued by Namakkal District Collector L Madhubalan, The Hindu reported that the two children were admitted to the Kumarapalayam Government Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM