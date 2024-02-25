Tamil Nadu: Explosion in firecracker unit kills 21-year-old

A 21-year-old man was killed in the fire explosion that occurred at a firecracker unit in Mellampatti village, Virudhunagar district. The incident took place at around 3 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Arunchalapuram village. Ajit was employed as a construction worker in Ravindra fireworks factory. He died on the spot.

Subsequently, the residents of the Ottampatti village alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel. After dousing the fire, the fire personnel recovered Ajit Kumar’s body and sent it to Sattur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police investigation is underway.