Feudalism beyond the farmland: Dalits in Sivakasi's firecracker units

Turned away most times

When TNM met Mariammal and her fellow workers just after the Deepavali festival in November, the factories were shut for the festival holidays – the sole respite for its workers. Year after year, the schedule of the labourers has remained the same. Industries typically resume operations in January after the Pongal break.

The start of every new manufacturing season is marked by elaborate rituals, often involving distribution of alms and animal sacrifice, seeking divine intervention to prevent accidents. The labourers also take part in the poojas, and a feast is served for them. The manufacturing, which starts in January, persists until the eve of Deepavali, at which point the units close down for the year. However, this break isn't designed for the labourers to rejuvenate but it is necessitated by rainy weather conditions.

During this period, workers end up doing odd jobs, including wage-work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), beedi rolling and construction work. Mariammal underscores the compulsion they face to work each and every day of the year to put food on their table. This emerged as a common thread among all the workers we spoke to; no work for a day translates to no food.

Thirty-four-year-old Kanakaraj belonging to the Pallar community from a village near Virudhunagar holds a diploma in civil engineering. But he works as a labourer in a firecracker unit as it pays ‘well’ per day. “We look only at our daily needs, even if it is at the cost of our lives. The rest can wait,” he says.

Asked if he thought about migration for a job as an option, he says that no other job pays the amount given in the industry. “We work for close to only eight hours a day, and I get Rs 1000, my wife gets Rs 700. Do you think a MGNREGA work or an office work will pay me this much?” he asks. It is pertinent to note that though the industry does provide the labourers a daily wage and a pay higher than other labour works, it comes with the cost of danger, violence and exploitation.

Kanakaraj also points out that the government is not receptive to the demand of rehabilitation for the workers, which may be because they are mostly Dalits. “If people of some other community kept dying year after year, things would have definitely been handled differently,” he says.

Rajkumar (36), who works in a unit near Inamreddiapatti in Virudhunagar, says that men earn anywhere between Rs 400 and Rs 1,000 per day, depending on their work, and women earn between Rs 200 and Rs 700. “We have no savings. We earn money and meet the needs of the day. If I don’t go to work for a day, then it would be difficult to even eat good food. We often get into debt traps,” he says. By working hard, he means producing more firecrackers. The workers are mostly paid a piece-rate – the more they produce, the more they earn. This is also one of the reasons for an accident to occur in the units, as a moment’s carelessness can lead to a major blast.

U Shanmugavadivu (55), belonging to the Dalit Paraiyar community and resident of Nadusoorangudi, is one of the survivors in the Achankulam blast of 2021. She recalls that the accident took place because of one such minor carelessness of a worker.

“There was a man who was taking the finished atom bomb crackers (a kind of firecracker) for packing. We kept on telling him to slow down. As he was piling up the bombs, he took one piece that rolled away and threw it on the ground softly. The next thing we knew was that the place was on fire,” she says. 19 persons, including a pregnant woman and a college student, died the same day, with nine charred to death on the spot.

According to the data with Veeraperumal, between 2011 and 2021, the cracker industry in Virudhunagar district has witnessed 194 fire accidents, in which 302 persons were killed and 250 injured. “However, relief amount has only been paid to 139 families of the victims, between 2009 and 2019, which is a little more than one-third of the total deceased,” Veeraperumal points out.