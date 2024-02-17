Explosion at Virudhunagar firecracker unit kills nine, 10 critically injured

An explosion at a firecracker factory killed nine persons near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Saturday, February 17. Among the deceased, five are women. Initial reports say that while seven people died on the spot, ten others have been critically injured.

The explosion took place at the Winner factory in Ramuthevanpatti near Sattur, owned by one Vignesh (45), a resident of Muthuchamipuram. The factory employs around 150 workers.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department reached the spot and doused the fire. The Vembakottai police are conducting an inquiry. The injured persons have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.