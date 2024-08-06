Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says time not ripe to elevate Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has yet again rejected the rumours that Sports Minister and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin would be made the Deputy Chief Minister of the party. His comment comes amidst speculations that Udhayanidhi would be elevated to Deputy CM before the CM’s US trip by the end of August.

Stalin was replying to reporters, on Monday, August 5, to a query about Udhayanidhi becoming the deputy CM, when he said that the “time was not ripe” for his elevation. “Though demand is getting stronger [within the party to elevate Udhayanidhi], the time is not ripe,” he said.

Earlier, in January 2024, Stalin issued a statement dismissing the same claim. The rumours about Udhayanidhi becoming the Deputy CM began in 2023, after he was made the Sports Minister. However, Udhayanidhi has refuted the claim and on one occasion he said that “all ministers are deputies to the chief minister”.

Though Stalin and Udhayanidhi have denied the rumours that there would be any immediate changes made, the elevation was discussed by the DMK as TNM reported in its newsletter Powertrip. It may be noted that Tamil Nadu currently does not have the post of deputy chief minister like some states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan and others. The last time such a position was temporarily created was for O Paneerselvam in 2017. Previously, Stalin had served as deputy CM in 2009 when the late M Karunanidhi was chief minister. However, neither of them held the position for a full term.