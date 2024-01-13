Stalin rejects rumours of Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM, says enemies spreading rumours

After widespread reports that Udhayanidhi Stalin would soon be elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a statement dismissing it. In a statement, the CM said, “After one lie was broken and shattered, another rumour has begun that the posting of deputy chief minister is set to be awarded. The DMK’s Youth Wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi has already shut the mouths of those spreading rumours by saying, ‘all ministers are deputies to the chief minister’,” he said.

Many reports had claimed that the announcement of the elevation would be made after the DMK’s youth wing meeting set to take place on January 21 in Salem and before Udhayanidhi’s upcoming visit abroad.

Stalin further added, “No party cadre should give space to those attempting to divert attention from the objective of the youth wing meeting which is state rights. The Salem meeting’s focus is on protecting state rights and establishing the idea of the INDIA Alliance. Those who are enemies of these objectives are the people spreading such a rumour.”