South Tamil Nadu rains: DMK Minister questions efficiency of IMD forecast

Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Mano Thangaraj, has questioned the efficiency of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts in the backdrop of the – Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, and Kanyakumari. Mano blamed the late issuance of a red warning to the districts by the IMD as the reason for the lack of preparedness by the authorities. The extent of property damage could have been lessened and fewer people would have been stranded if the warnings were precise, he said.
By comparing the rainfall predictions in Western countries to that of the IMD, he said, “The gap between the issuance of the Red Alert and the actual flooding was much shorter than what could have been ideal as some western models exhibit in those countries. This critical delay in our forecasting system underscores the need for more immediate and accurate weather alerts.”
“Furthermore, the Differing Rainfall Predictions between the IMD and Western models are real as some people from the West would acknowledge. While Western models anticipate heavier and more immediate downpours much more precisely. This disparity potentially affects our readiness and response to the flooding.”
It is to be noted that a red warning was issued by the IMD only on Monday, December 18 for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari, although rains continued to pour from December 17. Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts were flooded by the afternoon on December 18, within hours of the red warning being issued.
Mano also appealed to the Union government to take proactive measures to better equip the country for managing such calamities. “The recent events serve as a stark reminder of the escalating climate crisis, a global issue that now directly affects us in India. It's imperative for the Union Government to reconfigure their approach and take proactive steps. Upgrading our forecasting models and communication systems is essential,” the Minister added.
