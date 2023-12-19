South Tamil Nadu rains: DMK Minister questions efficiency of IMD forecast

Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Mano Thangaraj, has questioned the efficiency of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts in the backdrop of the heavy to very heavy rains that battered four southern districts in the state – Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, and Kanyakumari. Mano blamed the late issuance of a red warning to the districts by the IMD as the reason for the lack of preparedness by the authorities. The extent of property damage could have been lessened and fewer people would have been stranded if the warnings were precise, he said.

By comparing the rainfall predictions in Western countries to that of the IMD, he said, “The gap between the issuance of the Red Alert and the actual flooding was much shorter than what could have been ideal as some western models exhibit in those countries. This critical delay in our forecasting system underscores the need for more immediate and accurate weather alerts.”

“Furthermore, the Differing Rainfall Predictions between the IMD and Western models are real as some people from the West would acknowledge. While Western models anticipate heavier and more immediate downpours much more precisely. This disparity potentially affects our readiness and response to the flooding.”