Tirunelveli rains: Residents await rescue as several areas remain inundated

Intense rainfall experienced by Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu since Sunday, December 17, has led to inundation of urban and rural areas of the district. Residential areas including CN Village, Meenakshipuram, Melapalayam, and Palayamkottai located within the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation limits have been affected adversely with rainwater stagnating over five feet in several streets. The surrounding rural areas including Pottal and Kunnathur have also reported severe inundation. Electricity supply has also been suspended in most parts of the district.

Hariharan and his family, residents of Kamarajar Nagar, located near the Tirunelveli bus stand, have been stranded in the second floor of their apartment building along with 20 other families since Sunday, December 17. On Monday, Hariharan told TNM, “There is over 10 feet of water on our road, rising up to the first floor of our building. All of us have been staying at our neighbours’ houses on the second floor. If the water level increases further, we will all drown.”

Hariharan took the help of social media platform X to seek help but the volunteers who contacted him and tried to enter Kamarajar Nagar were unable to rescue them. “The vehicles that they brought are not able to enter due to dangerous water levels. They are trying to bring a boat but the roads are very narrow and the water is too deep. Locals who know how to navigate these streets can only help us. If not, we would have to be airlifted,” Hariharan said.