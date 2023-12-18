Thoothukudi rains: Residents stuck in flooded homes, relief yet to reach many

Speaking to TNM, a resident from Muthammal Colony in Thoothukudi said that the rain started on December 17 morning and continued till 3 pm on December 18. She lives on the second floor of a building with her two school-going children and elderly mother; the family does not have drinking water and food. “There was no power since the rain started, so we were not able to run the motor to fill the water tank. As motors and sumps are submerged in the rainwater, we are not able to cook anything and we do not have any stored drinking water,” she said. As the shops were closed and the water was at neck-level, she couldn't leave her kids and mother to get drinking water after wading through the flood water.

Read: Tirunelveli rains: Residents await rescue as several areas remain inundated

Meanwhile, one bank of the Koramballam Lake broke on the morning of December 18 and water entered into all the houses nearby. One resident from Koramballam said that they were completely disconnected from the road and main city area. Speaking to TNM, Vijaya, a resident from Pon Nagar West, said that her house was completely inundated with rainwater and she had to be rescued by her neighbours. “Now, all seven of us are on the terrace under a makeshift tent. We are waiting for help from the government. We have not received any help from anyone so far and as it is pouring very hard, the water level will increase further. We do not know how we will get out from this area,” she noted. She added that one of her neighbours who was with her had undergone heart surgery recently.

Director Mari Selvaraj, taking to X, said that many villages in Srivaikundam, one of the worst hit areas in the district, are not accessible to the rescue team. “The condition of the villages to the east of Srivaikundam is alarming. Rescue boats have not been able to reach any of the villages because of the nature of the flood. More than 20 villages including Adinathapuram, Chembur, Karayadiyur, Pillaimadaiyur, Maanattoor, Kallambarai, Themankulam, Manathi, Rajapathi, Kuruvaattoor, Kurumboor, Kuttakarai, Thenthiruperai, and Melakadamba are inaccessible,” he noted and urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi to speed up the rescue operations.