School principal in TN booked for forcing Dalit student to pick stone from toilet

A case has been filed against the principal of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district for forcing an eight-year-old Dalit student to pick a stone out of a toilet on campus. The principal, identified as Ponrani from the Saiva Vellalar (Forward Caste) community, allegedly forced the child to pick a stone that had fallen into the toilet saying that “it was the kind of job the student’s community members did”.

The student is from the Arunthathiyar community, categorised as Scheduled Caste. Tirunelveli (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anantha Raj M, who is investigating the case, said the incident happened on December 6.

The child complained to his parents and the mother filed a complaint against Ponrani on December 9, said DSP Anantha Raj. An FIR had been registered on the same day and that Section 31(r) of the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act have been evoked. However the principal is yet to be arrested and that preliminary investigations are ongoing, said the officer.