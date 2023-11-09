From home to school, kids in Tamil Nadu are entrenched in caste supremacist ideas

Students in Tirunelveli and its neighbouring districts, in recent times, have been involved in several heinous crimes where Dalit teenagers have become targets. In July 2023, polytechnic students from Devendra Kula Vellalar community were hacked by school students from Maravar community. In August, Dalit teen siblings, a brother and sister, were hacked by students from the Maravar community at Nanguneri , an incident which hit national headlines because of the brutal nature of assault.

In the neighbouring district of Thoothukudi, a Dalit student came under attack in Kalugumalai on August 17 . The perpetrators included students from the Maravar community though the main accused was from Pandaram community.

On October 2, an 18-year-old Dalit woman was stabbed to death in a godown in the main bazar in Tirunelveli by her stalker from Nadar community when she refused to accept his romantic advances. He belonged to the Nadar community. In all these brutal attacks against Dalits, the perpetrators were from politically and economically powerful communities and in the age group of 15 to 18.

A senior police officer TNM spoke to said that when crimes are committed by children, it isn’t enough that the police pin the blame on them alone. “While it is important to advise or warn certain groups, it is also vital that we look at who are the adults influencing these people. If action is taken against those people also, then people will remember that,” he said.

However, this is where the police often falter. Even in the Nanguneri case where the siblings were hacked, two people came to their house a few hours before the attack and asked them to take back the complaint against their classmates. Within a few hours, the classmates came and hacked the brother-sister duo. The police however, made no effort to trace these people or book them.