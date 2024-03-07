Puducherry child murder: Lt Guv says she understands public calls to shoot accused dead

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that she understands the public outcry to “hang” or “shoot dead” those accused in the murder of a nine-year-old child in Sholai Nagar of Muthialpet in the Union Territory. The Lt Governor was speaking at a press meet on March 7 when she made the declaration. Tamilisai said when she was visiting the nine-year-old’s home to offer condolences, many women told her “hang those men” and “shoot them dead.” “I know we cannot take the law into our own hands, but I can understand those women’s sentiments,” she said.

Tamilisai later repeated these lines in an interview to News 18 Tamil after the press meet, adding, “The accused deserve to be severely punished. The minute we speak about capital punishment, the human rights activists show up. There is no place for them here.” She also told the channel that laws alone could not be a solution and that society should hold men to similar standards as are expected of women. “If a woman comes back at 10pm, she is questioned at her home, but a man is never questioned even if he comes back at 2am,” she said in the interview.