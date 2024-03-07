Puducherry erupts in protest, two held for 9-yr-old girl’s brutal murder

Two men have been arrested in connection to the brutal abduction and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Puducherry. The girl’s body was found in a drain near her house.

The men, identified as Vivekandan (56) and Kakka (alias) Karunas (19), have been charged IPC sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful restraint) and 201 (destruction of evidence). Additionally, relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act (PoA) have also been evoked.

On March 5, the gruesome murder of the child came to light after her partially decomposed body was discovered in a drain near her home 72 hours after she was reported missing by her parents. The child’s parents had reported her missing on March 2 and Muthialpet police went on to secure CCTV footage from the entire locality. However, they found no evidence to suggest that the girl had gone anywhere out of the area.