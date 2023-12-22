Nirmala Sitharaman says TN did not take precautions for rain, contradicts central team

At a press meet in New Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that if the Tamil Nadu government had taken adequate measures ahead of the rains, the state would not have been in its current predicament. Speaking to the media on December 22, the Finance Minister said, “Flood relief is a different matter, that comes after flooding takes place. But if precautionary measures had been taken, this situation would not have occurred. I am speaking about Chennai and surrounding areas like Ambattur Industrial Estate, the harbour, and train stations.”

This is in direct contrast to what a six-member inter-ministerial central team led by Kunal Satyarthi, advisor (policy and plan), National Disaster Management Authority, said after visiting flood-affected places across Chennai on December 12.

“We appreciate that the government has responded extremely well, we from the Union government are here to appreciate that and help the state government recover as quickly as possible. I am appreciative that the TN govt has done an enormous amount of work in preparedness and response. The casualties have been extremely minimal, it is extremely sad that it has happened. The infrastructure is much more resilient than 2015,” Kunal Satyarthi said.