Central team appreciates TN government’s preparedness and response to floods

A six-member inter-ministerial central team led by Kunal Satyarthi, advisor (policy and plan), National Disaster Management Authority, visited flood-affected places across Chennai on December 12 and said that the state government had responded well to the crisis. “We appreciate that the govt has responded extremely well, we from the Union government are here to appreciate that and help the state govt recover as quickly as possible,” Kunal Satyarthi said.

Comparing the damage after the 2015 floods and the 2023 floods, Kunal Satyarthi said that the airport was functional faster, electricity and mobile connectivity was also restored faster. “I am appreciative that the TN govt has done an enormous amount of work in preparedness and response. The casualties have been extremely minimal, it is extremely sad that it has happened. The Infrastructure is much more resilient than 2015,” he said.