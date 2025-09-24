Madras High Court directs CBI to investigate BSP leader Armstrong’s murder

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, September 24, ordered the transfer of the investigation into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice P Velmurugan passed the order while allowing a plea filed by Armstrong’s brother K Immanuvel.

Armstrong, a prominent Dalit rights advocate and Ambedkarite leader, was fatally attacked by a gang of armed men outside his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on July 5, 2024. His brother Veeramani, who tried to shield him, suffered injuries and later told the court that he could identify the attackers.

The Greater Chennai Police had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against 30 accused, attributing the killing to gang rivalry linked to the 2023 murder of gangster ‘Arcot’ Suresh. However, Armstrong’s family alleged that political motives were deliberately excluded from the probe. His wife, Porkodi, in her separate plea, claimed the investigation was hurried, key witnesses were ignored, and political figures close to suspects were not interrogated.

https://www.thenewsminute.com/tamil-nadu/who-wanted-bsp-leader-armstrong-dead-investigators-say-there-is-no-simple-answer