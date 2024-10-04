Put to the sword: The life and politics of north Chennai's Buddhist strongman

This is the second story in a two-part series on former BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong who was murdered on July 5, leaving behind several questions regarding his life and death. Read the first part here .

Until he was brutally murdered on July 5, it appears nobody fully understood the political relevance of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong outside the slums of north Chennai where he was born and raised. The national outlets picked up the news of Armstrong’s death only after BSP chief Mayawati called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and raised questions about the quality of investigation by the Tamil Nadu police. “Even the people who were closest to him realised only during the 16th day memorial service that he wasn’t just the lawyer, Ambedkarite Buddhist leader, and state president of the BSP that they knew him to be — he was so much more,” says Sreerag TK, a Bengaluru-based filmmaker.

Sreerag was in Chennai to document Armstrong’s memorial service, which had drawn people from across Tamil Nadu. The turnout at the memorial far outstripped the traditional base of the BSP, which has a negligible presence in the state. Who were these people and what did Armstrong mean to them?

“There were thousands from across the state at the memorial. Many had nothing in common with one another. But they all had a deep personal connection with Armstrong. And most importantly, not all of them were Ambedkarites or even Dalits,” Sreerag says. “You should’ve seen the faces of the people in the rally — anger, sorrow, passion.”

There were several moving eulogies by Jesuit priests, Muslim clergymen, trade unionists, intellectuals, NGO leaders, and urban rights activists. Their testimonies, which spoke of Armstrong’s efforts at building larger solidarities, came as news to his immediate circle made up of his family, Buddhist fraternity, and BSP workers. “Going by the testimonies, Armstrong seemed like a man who was trying to frantically solve a jigsaw puzzle. There were clearly many moving pieces in his life,” Sreerag says.