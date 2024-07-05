Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) K Armstrong was fatally attacked reportedly by six bike-borne individuals on Friday, July 5 at his residence in Sadayappan street in Perambur, Chennai.

According to reports, Armstrong was attacked when he was entering his house. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm. He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road. However, he was declared dead on arrival. An investigation is underway by the Kolathur police.

Armstrong, previously served as the Councillor of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Although the BSP does not enjoy much electoral influence, Armstrong was well known in the state as a Dalit Ambedkarite voice.

Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has released a statement demanding the arrest of the miscreants under the Goondas Act. Calling the murder a “cowardly act”, the MP said that his death is a huge loss to the oppressed communities.