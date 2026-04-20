Madras HC issues notice to TVK chief Vijay over alleged Rs 100 cr discrepancy in affidavit

Just two days ahead of polling, the Madras High Court, on Monday, April 20, issued notices to actor-politician Vijay, the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), the Election Commission of India, and the Returning Officers for the Perambur constituency and the Trichy (East) constituencies over alleged inconsistencies in the assets declared in his election affidavits.

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is making his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and is contesting from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Trichy (East). Under election rules, candidates are required to file sworn affidavits disclosing their assets, liabilities, and financial interests to ensure transparency for voters.

The notices were issued following a plea by V Vignesh, a resident of Perambur. The plea alleged that Vijay declared assets of Rs 115.13 crore in his Perambur affidavit, whale listing Rs 220.15 crore in the affidavit for Trichy (East) segment.

Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed orally that the variation raised concerns. According to Live Law , the judges orally remarked, “This is an irregularity. More than Rs 100 crores has not been disclosed in one constituency.”

The Court, however, did not express any final view on the merits of the allegations. The case has been posted for next week.

In his election filings, Vijay has declared total assets exceeding Rs 620 crore, including movable assets of around Rs 404.58 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 220.15 crore. His disclosures indicate ownership of multiple high-value properties and commercial buildings, alongside significant financial holdings and loans extended to individuals, including family members.

The discrepancy in asset declarations comes amid earlier scrutiny over inconsistencies in Vijay’s nomination affidavits regarding pending criminal cases. In his nomination papers filed in Tiruchy (East) on April 2, Vijay declared a criminal case pending against him since August 2025. However, this case was not mentioned in the affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination in Perambur on March 30.

The case relates to Vijay’s bouncers allegedly manhandling and pushing off a man from a seven-foot ramp during the party’s state conference.

Additionally, another case was registered after his Perambur nomination at the K5 Peravallur police station in Chennai against Vijay and around 5,000 TVK cadres. The FIR includes charges such as wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, and disobedience of a public servant’s orders, along with provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act. This case was, however, disclosed in his Trichy (East) affidavit.