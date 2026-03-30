Actor Vijay declares Rs 620 crore assets, Rs 220 crore in real estate

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Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party founder Vijay has reported assets of over Rs 620 crore in his electoral affidavit, filed on Monday, March 30. This includes movable assets worth around Rs 404.58 crore, which includes deposits across multiple banks and luxury cars, including two BMWs, Toyota Lexus and Vellfire and immovable property worth Rs 220.15 crore. His income for the latest financial year, 2024-25, was Rs 184.5 crore.

He also owns multiple properties in Tamil Nadu, including a 7,366 sq ft property in the commercial hub of T Nagar valued at Rs 35 crore. A property in the Neelankarai area in Chennai is listed as his primary residence, with a built-up area of over 18,000 sq ft, valued at Rs 20 crore. His non-agricultural property holding is valued at Rs 22 crore.

In total, he owns four commercial buildings, valued at Rs 82.8 crore and 10 residential properties, estimated at over Rs 115 crore. Only two properties are listed in Sangeetha’s name, one commercial and one residential, each valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

Vijay is contesting from two constituencies, Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East.

Vijay’s reported income was only Rs 8 crore in FY21, during the pandemic, which zoomed to a peak of Rs 237 crore the very next year. His estranged wife, Sangeetha, reported an income of only Rs 6 lakh in FY21, and has movable assets of Rs 15.5 crore, which includes bank deposits and some jewellery.

He has given loans totalling Rs 75 crore, including a Rs 12.6 crore loan to his wife.

There are no cases reported under his name.