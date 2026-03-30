Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay declares Rs 620 crore assets, Rs 220 crore in real estate

Vijay owns four commercial buildings and 10 residential buildings. His estranged wife Sangeetha has two properties in her name.
A high-angle, medium shot shows Tamil actor and politician Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, submitting his nomination papers for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. Vijay, dressed in a crisp white shirt, stands on the right, handing over a stack of documents to a female election official seated behind a desk on the left. The official, wearing a blue and red saree, receives the papers. Behind them stands a blue sign that reads "GENERAL ELECTION TO TAMIL NADU LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY 2026, RETURNING OFFICER, No. 12, PERAMBUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY" in both English and Tamil. Several other men, including security or party aides, are visible in the background, observing the process.
TVK chief Vijay submitting his nomination papers at Perambur Assembly constituency
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Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party founder Vijay has reported assets of over Rs 620 crore in his electoral affidavit, filed on Monday, March 30. This includes movable assets worth around Rs 404.58 crore, which includes deposits across multiple banks and luxury cars, including two BMWs, Toyota Lexus and Vellfire and immovable property worth Rs 220.15 crore. His income for the latest financial year, 2024-25, was Rs 184.5 crore.

He also owns multiple properties in Tamil Nadu, including a 7,366 sq ft property in the commercial hub of T Nagar valued at Rs 35 crore. A property in the Neelankarai area in Chennai is listed as his primary residence, with a built-up area of over 18,000 sq ft, valued at Rs 20 crore. His non-agricultural property holding is valued at Rs 22 crore.

In total, he owns four commercial buildings, valued at Rs 82.8 crore and 10 residential properties, estimated at over Rs 115 crore. Only two properties are listed in Sangeetha’s name, one commercial and one residential, each valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

Vijay is contesting from two constituencies, Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East.

Vijay’s reported income was only Rs 8 crore in FY21, during the pandemic, which zoomed to a peak of Rs 237 crore the very next year. His estranged wife, Sangeetha, reported an income of only Rs 6 lakh in FY21, and has movable assets of Rs 15.5 crore, which includes bank deposits and some jewellery.

He has given loans totalling Rs 75 crore, including a Rs 12.6 crore loan to his wife. 

There are no cases reported under his name.

Tamil Nadu
Politics
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

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