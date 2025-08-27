Case against actor Vijay, bouncers after alleged assault during TVK Madurai rally

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu’s Kunnam police, in the Mangalmedu sub-division, registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, along with ten of his bouncers, based on a complaint of alleged assault during the party’s massive state conference in Madurai on August 21.

According to multiple reports, the complainant, Sarath Kumar, alleged that he was manhandled and pushed off a seven-foot-high ramp when he attempted to get closer to Vijay during the rally.

“I wanted to see him, so I tried to climb on the ramp, but bouncers pushed me down. I have sustained injuries, so I have filed a complaint seeking action against those responsible,” Kumar said.

Video footage of the event shows Vijay walking along a 300-metre-long ramp surrounded by cheering supporters, with several people attempting to approach him. At one point, a man is seen clinging to the railing before slipping and falling, after being pushed by security staff.