Case against actor Vijay, bouncers after alleged assault during TVK Madurai rally

Tamil Nadu’s Kunnam police, in the Mangalmedu sub-division, registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, along with ten of his bouncers, based on a complaint of alleged assault during the party’s massive state conference in Madurai on August 21.
According to multiple reports, the complainant, Sarath Kumar, alleged that he was manhandled and pushed off a seven-foot-high ramp when he attempted to get closer to Vijay during the rally.
“I wanted to see him, so I tried to climb on the ramp, but bouncers pushed me down. I have sustained injuries, so I have filed a complaint seeking action against those responsible,” Kumar said.
Video footage of the event shows Vijay walking along a 300-metre-long ramp surrounded by cheering supporters, with several people attempting to approach him. At one point, a man is seen clinging to the railing before slipping and falling, after being pushed by security staff.
Following the complaint lodged at the office of the Perambalur District Superintendent of Police, a case was registered, including provisions relating to unlawful assembly and abetment of offences.
The August 21 rally marked TVK’s second state-level conference and drew lakhs of supporters, beginning with cultural performances and flag hoisting. Vijay made a dramatic entry, waving at fans from the long ramp, guarded by hundreds of bouncers.
In his fiery speech at the rally, Vijay positioned the ruling DMK as his main political rival and the BJP as his “only ideological enemy.”
“TVK is not a political game; it is an ideology. This is not a speech for publicity. This is a warning to those who are in power. TVK is here to dominate. Crores of people are with us,” he announced.