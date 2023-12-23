Madras HC finds motive to ‘victimise’ TN man detained for protesting land acquisition

The Madras High Court on December 22 observed that the Tamil Nadu police detained farmer-activist Arul Arumugam under the Goondas Act, in connection with protests against land acquisition for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), with the motive of victimising him. The court has also asked the police to submit all documents pertaining to SIPCOT’s land acquisition in Tiruvannamalai district, including the project proposal.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Arul’s wife Poovizhi Keerthana. The bench observed that the court was unable to find any “serious crime” done by Arul, adding that he was part of a peaceful protest that continued for more than 100 days.