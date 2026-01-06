Karur stampede: CBI summons TVK chief Vijay to New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to New Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede in which 41 people, including 9 children, were killed.

Summons has been issued to Vijay to appear before the Investigating Office (IO) on January 12.

Vijay’s questioning with the CBI was earlier scheduled to take place in Chennai, party sources told TNM. With Tamil Nadu set to go to polls this year, the interview’s sudden shift to Delhi has left the TVK worried about possible political interference by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Last week, the CBI conducted the second round of questioning with TVK General Secretary B Anand, General Secretary of Election Management Aadhav Arjuna, Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar and Karur district secretary Mathialagan at the CGO complex in New Delhi for three days.

During questioning, TVK leaders submitted video footage and other evidence to support their claim that the tragedy occurred due to lapses by the state government.

The CBI had also summoned the district collector of Karur, Superintendent of Police Jose Thangaya and several revenue officials.

Case background

The stampede occurred in Velusamypuram in Karur town on September 27 last year. Thousands of TVK cadre and Vijay’s fans had been waiting for over six hours past Vijay’s scheduled arrival time. The actor-politician was on a campaign tour across the state and set to arrive from Nammakal at 12:45 pm.

When he finally arrived around 7 pm, surging crowds and the addition of fans who had followed Vijay’s campaign bus in their vehicles led to chaos. Panic spread as people began collapsing. Ambulances rushed to the scene and police struggled to regain control.