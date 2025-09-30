TVK affidavit in Madras HC calls Karur stampede govt-engineered conspiracy

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has told the Madras High Court that the Karur stampede which killed 40 people, including nine children, was “engineered by the police and a local politician” who has “illicit connections with local goondas”.

In a petition filed on Sunday, September 28, TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) used police and local goondas to deliberately create chaos, cut electricity, and even stage midnight postmortem examinations to “suppress the truth.” He also accused the ruling DMK of orchestrating the tragedy.

The petitioners had sought an urgent hearing on Sunday, but the judge directed them to the vacation bench from Tuesday. No action was taken on Monday, and as of today, the affidavit has not been taken up for hearing.

“Even before the starting of the speech, the electricity line was disconnected,” the affidavit said. It also alleged that “anti-social elements” who infiltrated the rally threw slippers and stones not only on their leader Vijay, but also on the public waiting to listen to the speech.

The September 27 tragedy unfolded at Velusamypuram in Karur, where thousands had gathered for Vijay’s rally, an event marred by delays and inadequate crowd control. Multiple stampedes broke out after flimsy structures into which people climbed on to have a glimpse of Vijay collapsed.

The petition also alleged that ambulances without patients were driven into the crowd and that police carried out “barbarous lathi charges,” worsening the panic.

Even before the crowd could pave way to the ambulances, the police swung into action and started lathi charging the public, the affidavit stated.

He also alleged that the readiness of hospitals and the timing of postmortem examinations suggest prior planning.

Postmortem examinations were done at midnight for all the dead people and everything including funeral arrangements were done before the Chief Minister’s arrival, the affidavit said. “I am hard put to appreciate how all the doctors were made available in the hospital,” it stated.

However, this claim has been countered by the Tamil Nadu government’s fact-checking unit. It pointed to a Union Health Ministry memo issued on November 15, 2021, which specifically permits night-time postmortems in hospitals that have adequate infrastructure.

The order states that post-mortem examinations after sunset can be conducted at hospitals which have the necessary infrastructure for conducting them on a regular basis, including in law-and-order situations. The memorandum also mandates video recording of such post-mortem examinations to rule out suspicion. The fact-check unit clarified that the claim that “post-mortems cannot be conducted at night” is false and misleading.