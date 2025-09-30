‘Why did it happen only in Karur?’: Vijay suggests sabotage behind stampede

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In his first public statement after the deadly Karur stampede on September 27, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to “take revenge on him, not on the people.” Suggesting political vendetta, Vijay questioned why a stampede occurred only in Karur when his team had toured five other districts in the state without any incident.

“People know everything, they are watching…. Truth will come out soon!” he said.

Directly addressing the Chief Minister, he said, “CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do anything to me. Don’t touch them. I will either be in my house or office, do anything to me.”

Earlier on Sunday, September 28, his party, TVK, had gone to the Madras High Court alleging that the stampede was “engineered by the police and a local politician” who has “illicit connections with local goondas”. At least 40 people, including nine children, were killed in a stampede during Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27.

In his video statement, Vijay also said that he had taken special care to prioritise public safety during his statewide tour, choosing venues and seeking police permissions accordingly. “People come to see me for only one reason—their love and affection. I am forever indebted to that. That’s why I was very careful that people’s safety shouldn’t be compromised,” he said.

Further, he questioned why the tragedy occurred only in Karur, and hinted at sabotage. He also criticised the police for booking his party workers in connection with the tragedy.

He also explained his decision to leave the venue after the incident, saying he wanted to avoid further tensions but remained emotionally with those who were suffering. “When all those people were suffering, how could I leave that place? I wanted to be there but avoided it to prevent more tension,” he said.

Vijay concluded saying, “Friends and comrades, our political journey will continue with more power and courage.”