‘Why did it happen only in Karur?’: Vijay suggests sabotage behind stampede

In his first public statement after the deadly Karur stampede on September 27, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to “take revenge on him, not on the people.” Suggesting political vendetta, Vijay questioned why a stampede occurred only in Karur when his team had toured five other districts in the state without any incident.
“People know everything, they are watching…. Truth will come out soon!” he said.
Directly addressing the Chief Minister, he said, “CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do anything to me. Don’t touch them. I will either be in my house or office, do anything to me.”
Earlier on Sunday, September 28, his party, TVK, had gone to the Madras High Court alleging that the stampede was “engineered by the police and a local politician” who has “illicit connections with local goondas”. At least 40 people, including nine children, were killed in a during Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27.
In his video statement, Vijay also said that he had taken special care to prioritise public safety during his statewide tour, choosing venues and seeking police permissions accordingly. “People come to see me for only one reason—their love and affection. I am forever indebted to that. That’s why I was very careful that people’s safety shouldn’t be compromised,” he said.
Further, he questioned why the tragedy occurred only in Karur, and hinted at sabotage. He also criticised the police for booking his party workers in connection with the tragedy.
He also explained his decision to leave the venue after the incident, saying he wanted to avoid further tensions but remained emotionally with those who were suffering. “When all those people were suffering, how could I leave that place? I wanted to be there but avoided it to prevent more tension,” he said.
Vijay concluded saying, “Friends and comrades, our political journey will continue with more power and courage.”
On September 27, a massive crowd had gathered at Velusamypuram in Karur to hear Vijay speak as part of his first statewide political tour. Supporters began assembling in the morning, with many women and children in attendance. But by evening, when Vijay reached the venue nearly six hours behind schedule, chaos broke out as thousands surged towards his convoy. With inadequate barricading, poor crowd control, and little access to water, multiple stampedes occurred.
Tin-roofed shops and tree branches collapsed under the weight of people trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Ambulances ferried victims even as Vijay continued his address, urging people to make way for the injured. By the end of the night, at least 40 people, including nine children, had lost their lives, and dozens were hospitalised.
English transcript of the whole speech:
I have never faced such a painful situation in life. My heart is full of pain, only pain.
There is only one reason people come to see me on this tour – the love and affection they have for me. I am forever indebted to that love and affection.
That’s why on this tour, the thought that there should be no compromise regarding people’s safety was deeply in my mind above all else.
That’s why we set aside all political reasons and chose spots only keeping in mind people’s safety and chose and sought police permissions for those such places.
But something that should not have happened has happened.
I am also a human. How can I leave that town when all those people have been affected? I wanted to go back there, but I avoided it because other tense situations and mishaps should not happen.
My deep condolences to all the families who are suffering after losing their relatives.
I know nothing I can say will help. I pray for the quick recovery of those under treatment in hospitals. I will meet you all very soon.
I thank the friends and leaders of political parties who understood our pain and our situation and spoke for us.
We went to about five districts for campaign and nothing happened. But why did something like this happen only in Karur? How did it happen?
The people know the whole truth. The people are watching everything.
When the people of Karur spoke all the truth, it felt to me like god himself had come down in person to tell the truth.
The whole truth will come out soon!
We went to the spot given to us, spoke and came back. Apart from that, we did nothing wrong. Despite that, FIRs have been registered against our party functionaries and comrades. Not only that, FIRs have been registered against our social media friends and comrades and they are being arrested.
CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do anything to me. Don’t touch them. I will either be at my home or my office. Do anything you want to me.
Friends and comrades, our political journey will continue with more strength and courage.