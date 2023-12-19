Hundreds of passengers stranded in railway station for hours as train halts due to TN floods

As heavy rains lashed southern Tamil Nadu, a portion of the railway tracks between Srivaikuntam of Thoothukudi district and Tirunelveli was washed away in the floods. The Chendur Express (TCN MS SF EXP - 20606) had to be halted at the Srivaikuntam station in Thoothukudi district on December 17 night around 10 pm. The thousand odd passengers were stranded at the railway station without the Railways as well as the rescue teams from both the state and Union governments unable to reach them for more than 24 hours.

Speaking to TNM, KVS Annamalai, a resident from Thiruvarur district, said that he had visited the Thiruchendur Murugan temple and was on his way home in the train. “I came to visit the temple in Thiruchendur. My wife and I were supposed to get down at the Kumbakonam station. The train was halted without any prior announcement yesterday night (December 17) and more than a thousand passengers are stranded here without any help from anyone,” he said. Annamalai added that other than the station master and a helper, there were no other railway authorities at the station.