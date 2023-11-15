How TN Governor Ravi refused doctorate for 102-year-old Communist Sankaraiah

In a statement, Stalin recalled that Sankaraiah was a student of American College in Madurai in the 1940s, and that he was not able to write the final year examination after he was arrested by the British Government due to his participation in the freedom struggle. The CM also reminisced that the veteran leader was first arrested in 1941 when he was in his final year, and was released just 12 hours before August 15, 1947 when the country attained Independence. “There have been requests from various quarters that Sankaraiah be conferred with an honorary doctorate in appreciation of his contributions to the poor and downtrodden and the freedom struggle. That is being fulfilled now,” Stalin had said.

However, in October, just ahead of the MKU convocation, Minister of Higher Education Department Ponmudy alleged that the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu universities, refused to give honorary doctorate to the Communist leader. Minister Ponmudy said that the MKU Syndicate had passed a resolution to award Sankaraiah an honorary doctorate on August 18, 2023, following which the Senate passed the resolution on September 20, 2023. The Syndicate and Senate are decision making bodies of the University. The Minister said that these resolutions were submitted for the assent of Governor Ravi, but he did not approve it.

How does MKU offer degrees?

The powers to award honorary doctorates and degrees rest with the Senate of the University, according to the Madurai Kamaraj University Act, 1965 , but the Governor has to provide his assent. Section 17(14) of the Act provides the Senate the power to confer an honorary degree. The section states that honorary degrees or other distinctions can be conferred “on the recommendation of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Syndicate”. Further, Sections 30 and 31 that talk about statutes and how they are processed detail the steps for giving such a degree. According to these sections, the Syndicate will submit a proposal to the Senate, who will also approve it and pass it to the Chancellor for assent.



The university's convocation was held on November 2. On November 1, Minister Ponmudy announced that he would boycott the convocation because Governor Ravi refused to give honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah despite repeated requests. On the convocation day, Minister Ponmudy, Pro-chancellor of MKU, two PhD scholars and 15 syndicate and senate members of the university boycotted the convocation event.

(With inputs from Nithya Pandian)