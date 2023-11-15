Veteran CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah passes away, he was 102

Veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah passed away on Wednesday, November 15 due to illness. He was 102 years old. Sankaraiah was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, on Monday, with complaints of fever and cold, following which his oxygen saturation levels also dipped. On Wednesday morning, he passed away at the hospital. His mortal remains will be kept at the CPI(M) office in T Nagar for the public to pay their last respects.
Sankaraiah was one of the 32 members of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI) who walked out of the National Council meeting held on April 11, 1964 to found the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Sankaraiah was born and raised in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district, where he also completed his schooling. Later, he joined the Madurai American College where he graduated in history. However, as he participated in various freedom struggles and was detained by the British, he was not able to complete his degree. In July this year, the Madurai Kamaraj University e to the leader. However, Governor RN Ravi the Chancellor's approval of the University’s request.
Post independence, he took part in electoral politics and was sent to Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1967, 1977 and 1980, and he served as an MLA for 11 years. He held many important posts in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) Tamil Nadu unit, where he also played an important role in the party.
Sankaraiah was conferred with Tamil Nadu’s supreme award, the ‘Thagaisal Tamil’ award in 2021 when he turned 100. The award carried a citation and an amount of Rs 10 lakh, which the Communist leader donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.