Veteran CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah passes away, he was 102

Veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah passed away on Wednesday, November 15 due to illness. He was 102 years old. Sankaraiah was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, on Monday, with complaints of fever and cold, following which his oxygen saturation levels also dipped. On Wednesday morning, he passed away at the hospital. His mortal remains will be kept at the CPI(M) office in T Nagar for the public to pay their last respects.

Sankaraiah was one of the 32 members of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI) who walked out of the National Council meeting held on April 11, 1964 to found the Communist Party of India (Marxist).