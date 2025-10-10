Hoax bomb threats target TN journalists, media houses

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A series of bomb threats targeting the residences of Tamil Nadu journalists and media houses over the past week put the Tamil Nadu police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in a state of high alert. Site inspection and searches at the targeted locations by BDDS teams showed the threats were hoax.

The threatening messages, received around October 8 and 9, by police and intelligence agencies said journalists and YouTubers, including journalist Mani, Nakheeran Gopal, Savukku Shankar, Felix Gerald, Vishan and Gabriel Devadoss would be targeted. Following the alerts, police teams along with sniffer dogs conducted inspections as per the standard operating protocol at the reported locations, but found no explosives.

Reacting to the incident, YouTuber Gabriel Devadoss said, “I received phone calls from Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Saidapet, and Perumbakkam police stations. The officials conducted a search, but my family and I were not present at the time. They searched outside the premises of my apartment.”

Journalist Mani, against whom bomb threats were made twice said, “I received information from Intelligence Bureau officials, the Special Branch, local police, and the bomb squad.”

On the night of October 9, Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai, located in Ekkatuthangal, received a bomb threat through email. The premises were searched but it turned out to be a hoax. A few hours later Puthiya Thalaimurai received another email with the similar content and site inspection was carried out by BDDS teams.

Speaking to TNM, a senior police officer confirmed that in the past eight months Tamil Nadu police has received more than 600 bomb threat emails with at least 300 targets. “The emails are being sent by Hotmail, Outlook with the help of Virtual Private Network (VPN), and it is difficult to trace the origin of these emails,” the officer said.

Further the officer added that there is a pattern in which the emails are being drafted and sent. “Most of the time the content of the email is based on the current political topic and it will have names of people who are newsmakers,” the officer said.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out a search at The Hindu’s headquarters on Anna Salai after an email claimed that three RDX improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted in the building.

The message, sent by someone identifying as Fayaz Pandian Pak ISI - Coimbatore Wing, said, “From The River to The Sea: 3 RDX IEDs Planted in Kasturi Building. 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai. Evac Before Blasts!”

Similarly, India Today TV channel's Chennai office received a bomb threat via email and the site was inspected by BDDS. According to an employee, the email was received in the name of a former employee and searches were carried out. After verification, the BDDS team confirmed that it was a hoax.