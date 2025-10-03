Chennai on alert after hoax bomb threats to Trisha, Governor’s mansion, CM office

A hoax bomb threat targeting four locations put the Chennai police on high alert on Friday, October 3. The threat reportedly targeted actor Trisha’s residence, the Governor’s mansion, the Chief Minister’s office, and the BJP headquarters.

After a probe involving sniffer dogs, the police concluded that the threat was a hoax. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the culprits behind the incident.

The threats triggered swift emergency responses, with police and bomb disposal squads rushing to the locations. Security cordons were established, and detailed searches were carried out, Mathrubhumi reported.

Last week, a similar hoax threat was made via email. According to reports, police received emails claiming that bombs had been planted at several locations in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The emails alleged that three RDX improvised explosive devices (IED) explosives were planted at the mentioned sites. One of the emails, sent from an Outlook ID, referenced the names of Kanimozhi, S Ve Shekhar, the Director General of Police, and Mylapore MLA, and contained the message: “Please don’t save him.”