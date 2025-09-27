‘Heart trembles’: Kamal Haasan, Rajini, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths at Karur TVK rally

Condolences poured in from political leaders and film personalities across the country after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s campaign rally in TamilNadu’s Karur district killed at least 36 people, including six children, and many more injured on Saturday, September 27. The tragedy, one of the deadliest at a political gathering in recent times, occurred during a rally of Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The exact cause of the stampede is yet to be ascertained.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan urged the government to ensure proper treatment and relief for those affected. “My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief,” he wrote .

Actor Rajinikanth also reacted with anguish, stating , “The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the incident as a “tragic” loss of lives. “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts,” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was “extremely saddening.” In a statement, he added, “The tragedy that occurred during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed several lives and left many injured, is extremely saddening. I express deep sorrow over the deaths and convey my heartfelt condolences.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also expressed grief, saying , “The news that many people fainted and were admitted to the hospital due to the crowd congestion in Karur, and that several have lost their lives, is deeply shocking and distressing. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has instructed that necessary assistance be provided on a war footing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that his party would assist victims. He said he had instructed AIADMK cadres to support those under treatment in hospitals and to form a human chain to regulate crowds at medical facilities.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said he was “deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur.” In a message of condolence, he added: “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu vice president and actor Khushbu said , “Extremely shocked to hear about the very unfortunate tragedy that has unfolded at @actorvijay rally in #Karur. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and may god give them the strength to cope with the loss of their loved ones. Prayers for those injured. May God be with everyone. Om Shanti.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also expressed condolences , calling the incident deeply saddening and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.